WNW Daily News Roundup 2.4.22

NXT UK star injured during this week’s episode:

This week’s edition of NXT UK saw NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satamura successfully defended her championship against Blair Davenport in a Japanese Street Fight. It was during the match that Davenport awkwardly fell on her left leg causing the match to immediately be called off.

Next week’s RAW will feature limited commercial breaks:

For the next two weeks Monday Night RAW and NXT will be airing on SYFY instead of the USA Network due to the Winter Olympics. It looks like due to the network change according to Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast that RAW this Monday will be airing with limited commercial breaks.

WrestleMania 36 dream match to take place at Elimination Chamber:

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select Goldberg is set to make his return to WWE. His next match will be against “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. This match was originally supposed to take place at WrestleMania 36 but due to the pandemic Reigns was pulled from the match and former WWE superstar Braun Strowman was the last minute replacement. As of now the first time ever match is scheduled for the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

2022 WWE Hall of Fame Plans:

Currently the plans for the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony according to PWInsider is for the event to air immediately following the WrestleMania 38 go home show of Friday Night SmackDown. The event will take place in the same venue and fans in attendance won’t be charged for both events. The show would then air on both Peacock and WWE Network from 10:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. eastern standard time.

