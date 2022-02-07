WNW Daily News Roundup 2.7.22

Happy Monday and as we prepare for Monday Night RAW on SYFY let’s check in on some news.

Here is today's edition of the daily news roundup:

Could AEW fans soon be basking in his glory?

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling News Observer All Elite Wrestling has at the very least has discussed the possibility of signing former NXT and North American Champion Keith Lee and him agreeing to a contract. Since his release back on November 4th and his 90 days non compete clause expiration on February 2nd Lee has all but been confirmed to join the company. It is also worth noting that AEW will be in his home state of Texas next month on the 16 and 23.

NFL legend offered a job at Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has seemed to offer a job to former football coach of the New Orleans Saints, Sean Payton. Payton announced last month that he would be stepping down as the head coach of the Saints a position he has filled since 2006. The Vice-President of Impact, Scott D’Amore shed some light on the offer:

"Sean Payton is a legend in the New Orleans area, so we're thrilled to invite him to be the first-ever IMPACT Wrestling Head Coach. I'm sure every wrestler could learn something from Sean Payton, who won 152 regular-season game as the Saints head coach."

It is not known if Payton has accepted the offer yet but Impact will be in New Orleans for their No Surrender event and Impact TV tapings on February 19 and 20.

Impact Wrestling hires Lance Storm

This past Thursday the return of Gut Check was announced to take place at the Arnold Classic. In the press release it was announced that the one day Gut Check tryout would be run by wrestling legend Lance Storm and current Impact personality John E. Bravo.

