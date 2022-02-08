WNW Daily News Roundup 2.8.22

Happy NXTuesday and welcome to today’s daily news roundup.

Here’s the roundup:

Wrestler signs with IMPACT:

This past weekend it was announced that luchador Laredo Kid has signed with Impact Wrestling. He began appearing for the company back in 2017 as part of the AAA relationship the company has. As of last year Kid has become a regular with the company. Here is what he said about joining the company:

Yes, my goal is to try [to] fight for that belt [X Division Title] because [when] I started in the wrestling business, I saw all the wrestlers that go for the X Division like AJ Styles and all [those] wrestlers. I think they motivated me to be a good wrestler, you know? Like training hard. When I see all the crazy moves they do, I try to do the same, you know? And training more [to] be there one day and when I had the opportunity to be — to sign with IMPACT, it’s great, you know? Right now, it’s a dream to have this opportunity then I’m going to find the X Division belt.

Former WWE superstars tied the knot:

This past Saturday former WWE superstars Keith Lee and Mia Yim tied the knot. Many former and current superstars attended the event such as Nixon Newell fka Tegan Nox, United States Champion Damian Priest, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin to name a few.

Former TNA star awaiting transplant:

Konnan recently had a long and hard battle with COVID which resulted in him being in poor health. Off the heels of having successful heart surgery. The once famous luchador and member of the 3 Live Kru of TNA is now in a battle with Kidney failure and is on the waiting list for a kidney transplant. We at Wrestling News World send Konnan our well wishes and that he has a successful kidney transplant surgery soon.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Impact Wrestling on YouTube TV

It was recently announced that Anthem Sports and Entertainment which is the parent company for Impact Wrestling has reached a deal which will see both the Fight Network and Impact Wrestling will air on YouTube TV apart of their Sports Plus add-on package. The package itself cost $10.99 a month.

Former WWE superstar returns to wrestling and wins world title:

Former WWE superstars Killer Kross fka Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux made their return to wrestling at the Future Stars of Wrestling’s Mecca VII event. The event took place this past Friday which saw Kross defeat former MLW World Champion Jacob Fatu to win the FSW Grand Championship.

WWE filed a new trademark on Feb. 3 for the name of a possibly new TV show or digital series.

USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records show that the company filed to trademark “WWE Sunday Stunner” on February 3. The following use description was included with the trademark filing, indicating this may be the name of a new WWE show:

“Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information”

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!