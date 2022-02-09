Skip to main content
WNW Daily News Roundup 2.9.22

It’s Wednesday and you know what that means welcome to Wrestling News World and today’s Daily News Roundup. 

Here is today’s roundup:

The Drama King’s Swan Song

“The Drama King” Matthew Rehwoldt announced on Twitter and live on his twitch stream yesterday that this year maybe his final year as an in-ring competitor. Here is the tweet:

WWE Tryout in Texas this weekend 

WWE announced yesterday that at the Bout at the Ballpark event this Saturday they will be hosting tryouts. The event is a showcase featuring top teams in both the NCAA and international. Here is the official tweet:

Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals set

Last night’s edition of WWE NXT saw both MSK and The Creed Brothers punch their tickets to NXT Vengeance Day and the finals of the Dusty Classic next week.

Former WWE superstar signed for MLW Superfight

Yesterday Major League Wrestling signed a grudge match for their MLW Superfight tapings later this month between nZo fka Enzo Amore and KC Navarro.

