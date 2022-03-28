WNW Daily News Roundup 3.28.22

Happy Monday and today marks the return of WNW Daily News Roundup.

Here is today’s daily news roundup:

WWE Legend Hulk Hogan names “The New Generation Hulk Hogan”

This past Friday former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal paid a visit to Hulk Hogan’s beach shop in Tampa, Florida. On social media The Hulkster praised Mahal and claimed him to be “The New Generation Hulk Hogan.”

The old school respect with the new school

#JinderMahal physicality, he’s a bad man brother,with the right push he could be the new generation Hulk Hogan, he’s got it all brother!!!!

Wardlow invites current champion to join AEW

Recently AEW star Wardlow spoke with NBC Sports Boston on multiple topics. One of the topics was who he would like to wrestle. His top three in AEW were former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Andrade El Idolo and PAC. He would also like for current WWE Champion Brock Lensar to join the company as that is a top dream match for him.

Here is what he had to say on the matter:

“I invite Brock Lesnar over to AEW anytime he wants. That’s up there on the dream list but, my dreams in AEW, Kenny Omega is at the top of that list, Andrade [El Idolo], PAC, I think those are the top three. In my opinion, those are three of the best wrestlers in the world and I live to be challenged. You know, I like to be challenged, I love to challenge myself. I love to see what I can accomplish, what I can overcome so I would like to step in the ring with those three to really test myself.”

MJF says he doesn’t get compared to The Miz anymore

The leader of The Pinnacle, MJF recently was on The Ariel Helwani Show and spoke a multitude of topics including being compared to former and current AEW and WWE stars.

How he was compared to the Miz, EC3, and Chris Jericho:

So it’s really funny. Before Miz, it was EC3. Before EC3, I think it was Jericho because of the scarf. So it went Jericho [to] EC3 [to] Miz.. at points Baron Corbin, which I thought was funny because he’s over six feet tall and he’s a mastodon of a man.

Says he doesn’t get the comparisons much anymore, especially with Miz:

I think it’s funny now because that doesn’t happen anymore. I look for it, I’m a nut. I used to type in ‘MJF Miz’ but I don’t see it anymore. I think it’s because I’ve proven myself at such a level.

