WNW Daily News Roundup 3.29.22

Happy Tuesday to all of our readers as tonight is the final push for NXT Stand and Deliver. Yesterday was the return of the WNW Daily News Roundup.

Here is today’s daily news roundup:

AEW star Jade Cargill reveals wrestling Mount Rushmore

Recently AEW star and TBS Champion Jade Cargill spoke with Complex Unsanctioned about a multitude of wrestling topics. One of them was who was on her Mount Rushmore.

Here is what she said:

“Chyna, yes. Jazz is freaking amazing. The Rock, I think everybody loves The Rock. And right now, Bryan Danielson. Bryan is f-cking awesome, guys. Like, he’s amazing. So that’s my top four.”

New Dusty Rhodes documentary

According to a report from Fightful a new Dusty Rhodes documentary is in the works. The documentary will be produce by his son Cody Rhodes about the life and times of his father.

His sister Teil Rhodes hinted at this:

AEW star suffered injury on AEW Rampage

This past Friday on AEW Rampage Dustin Rhodes took on Lance Archer and appeared to have sustained an eardrum injury.

Rhodes took to Twitter to give fans an update on his injury.

