WNW Daily News Roundup 3.30.22

Released WWE Superstar planning return to the ring

Back in April of last year former NXT Champion and RAW Tag Team Champion Bo Dallas was released from WWE citing “budget cuts.” Since his release Dallas hasn’t been a wrestling ring since.

Recently during a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner he stated that he isn’t done with wrestling and is looking to make a comeback in a couple of months.

“I'm not saying I'm done with wrestler, or that's what I've been saying for the past year and now that I've got that squared away and that's in the works, I can get back to my passion. I will be back in the ring in the next couple of months. That's a guarantee because I don't make promises I don't deliver on."

AEW CEO and GM Tony Khan gives a small update on an AEW streaming deal

Recently Tony Khan was a guest on String Styles Live where he spoke about the purchase of ROH and getting the library out to the fans via a streaming service.

He stated that he was immediately working to get a streaming deal following the purchase and has been having complex conversations with WarnerMedia.

“I don't have an update on where that content will live exactly yet, but I know that eventually, we'll get it figured out," Khan said (h/t Wrestling Inc). "We're talking to WarnerMedia all the time and these are very complex and important conversations to have. But I think everybody's aligned and wants to do the same thing, which is, make the fans happy and give the fans access to the great wrestling they want to watch."

AEW updates on Toni Storm and Athena Palmer fka Ember Moon

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite will see The Bunny take on a debuting mystery opponent in a Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifier.

According to Fightful there has been some interest in bringing in former WWE superstars such as Toni Storm and Athena Palmer.

Could one of these women be The Bunny’s mystery opponent?

Toni Storm

There is “significant interest” from AEW in signing Toni Storm, according to Fightful Select.

Several wrestlers in the company told Fightful that they expect her to join AEW “sooner than later” and there were many wrestlers pushing for her to be brought in.

Ember Moon

Ember Moon, who has been wrestling under the name Athena, is another possible upcoming AEW signing.

There have been talks between the two sides, Fightful says, and the situation has been described as a “feeling out process” for now going back to when she was first released in November.

However, people in AEW told Fightful that there doesn’t seem to be a sense of urgency to lock her down at this point.

