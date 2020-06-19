WNW Host Synergy Wrestling Bracket Tournament Reveal

WNW HOSTS SYNERGY PRO WRESTLING BRACKET REVEAL SPECIAL FOR 2020 GARDEN STATE INVITATIONAL

Thursday, June 25th at 8 pm EST, Wrestling News World will host a Bracket Reveal Special for the 2020 Garden State Invitational ("GSI"). The Bracket Reveal Special will cover the participants in Synergy Pro Wrestling's 2nd annual GSI Tournament, as well as non-tournament Championship matches.

The star-studded expert panel for this Bracket Reveal Special includes:



David LaGreca (Busted Open, SiriusXM)

Chris Van Vliet (Chris Van Vliet Show, Interviewer)

Jon Alba (News 13 Orlando, Living the Gimmick Podcast)

Anthony Sutter (Smark to Death)

Stephen Moree & Thomas Fenton (Wrestling News World)



Synergy Pro Wrestling owner Colin West and creative director Nicholas Kaye will appear to make exclusive announcements about matches on the 2020 GSI live stream, which airs July 25th on FITE.tv.

Not only will the panel reveal & analyze all the wrestlers in the 2020 Garden State Invitational, but the first-round matchups will be drawn DURING the special!

International wrestling star Matt Cross (Lucha Underground, Ring of Honor, Wrestling Society X) is the first confirmed wrestler in the 2020 Garden State Invitational. Who will join him, and who will join last year's winner "Retro" Anthony Greene as winners of the GSI Tournament?

Tune in to the 2020 GSI Bracket Reveal Special on WrestlingNewsWorld.com Thursday, June 25th at 8:00 pm EST.