WNW Morning News 1. 22. 21

Lio Rush Makes NJPW Strong Debut:

Lio Rush is no stranger to NJPW after making his debut last month in the Super J-Cup. On January 29th Lio Rush makes his return to NJPW with his NJPW Strong debut in a six man tag main event match along side current IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion TJP and former WWE Superstar Fred Rosser fka Darren Young.

Lio Rush Explains Why He Quit The Challenge:

Lio Rush made his MTV debut on the current season of The Challenge which is entitled Double Agents. On the season he was partnered with another rookie named Gabby who was from the UK. On this week’s episode of The Challenge we learned that Lio had removed himself from the game. He said in the episode that being in the house was becoming too much for him and that there were tons of triggers from his past. He also cited mental health issues as a major reason for his exit. Lio posted a lengthy post about on Twitter:

WWE Backstage Returns:

WWE announced yesterday that WWE Backstage along with Renee Paquette, Booker T, and Paige as the hosts for Royal Rumble weekend. Here is the tweet and schedule:

First Match Announced for No Surrender:

IMPACT announced yesterday morning that the next IMPACT Plus Special will be No Surrender and it was take place on Saturday February 13th. The first match to be announced for the event was The Good Brothers vs Private Party for the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships.

Here is the official tweet:

The match came about after AEW invade the IMPACT Zone this past Tuesday and Private Party defeated Chris Sabin and James Storm in the main event with the help of Jerry Lynn.

WWE Spectacle Premiere Date Announced:

WWE announced yesterday a new show which seems to be a focus on the Indian WWE Superstars. The name of the show is called “WWE Spectacle” and will premiere on the WWE Network THIS TUESDAY at 9:30AM EST.

Here is the official tweet:

WWE WrestleMania 37 Fan Attendance Update:

When news first broke of the locations and dates for the next three WrestleManias fans were wondering if they would be able to attend these events. It was announced by the Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon that fans will be in attendance for the shows. The NFL announced that Super Bowl LV in Tampa will host 22,000 fans — 7,500 of which will be vaccinated healthcare workers being given free tickets to the game.

This is worth noting as WrestleMania will be held in the same venue. The expectation has been that The Superbowl would act as a guide to how may are let into WrestleMania.

