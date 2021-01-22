WNW Morning News 1. 22. 21

WNW Morning News: Lio Rush NJPW Strong Debut|Lio Rush Explains Why He Quit The Challenge|WWE Backstage Returns|Match Announced for IMPACT No Surrender|WWE Spectacle|WrestleMania 37 Fan Attendance Update 1. 22. 21

WNW Morning News: Lio Rush NJPW Strong Debut|Lio Rush Explains Why He Quit The Challenge|WWE Backstage Returns|Match Announced for IMPACT No Surrender|WWE Spectacle|WrestleMania 37 Fan Attendance Update 1. 22. 21

Author:
Publish date:

Good Morning wrestling fans and Happy Friday. This week has been very newsworthy in the world of professional wrestling so here is your one stop shop for some big headlines. 

So grab your cup of joe and let’s dive in.

DB3784B9-F227-496F-B400-A0AB732D6596
1
Gallery
1 Images

Lio Rush Makes NJPW Strong Debut:

Lio Rush is no stranger to NJPW after making his debut last month in the Super J-Cup. On January 29th Lio Rush makes his return to NJPW with his NJPW Strong debut in a six man tag main event match along side current IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion TJP and former WWE Superstar Fred Rosser fka Darren Young.

09430FD8-6ED8-486E-A3EB-728D681D7FBD
1
Gallery
1 Images

Lio Rush Explains Why He Quit The Challenge:

Lio Rush made his MTV debut on the current season of The Challenge which is entitled Double Agents. On the season he was partnered with another rookie named Gabby who was from the UK. On this week’s episode of The Challenge we learned that Lio had removed himself from the game. He said in the episode that being in the house was becoming too much for him and that there were tons of triggers from his past. He also cited mental health issues as a major reason for his exit. Lio posted a lengthy post about on Twitter:

5909CB8F-EF32-45BD-855E-E457F5AE5543
1
Gallery
1 Images

WWE Backstage Returns:

WWE announced yesterday that WWE Backstage along with Renee Paquette, Booker T, and Paige as the hosts for Royal Rumble weekend. Here is the tweet and schedule:

C8C7ED45-3A20-44A5-B2B8-5EF2128A7934
1
Gallery
1 Images

First Match Announced for No Surrender:

IMPACT announced yesterday morning that the next IMPACT Plus Special will be No Surrender and it was take place on Saturday February 13th. The first match to be announced for the event was The Good Brothers vs Private Party for the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships. 

Here is the official tweet:

The match came about after AEW invade the IMPACT Zone this past Tuesday and Private Party defeated Chris Sabin and James Storm in the main event with the help of Jerry Lynn. 

02DF491D-DB6F-4025-B4FB-D91245FAFD83
1
Gallery
1 Images

WWE Spectacle Premiere Date Announced:

WWE announced yesterday a new show which seems to be a focus on the Indian WWE Superstars. The name of the show is called “WWE Spectacle” and will premiere on the WWE Network THIS TUESDAY at 9:30AM EST. 

Here is the official tweet:

1DDEB445-9118-4BB9-BC79-90593D09B11D
1
Gallery
1 Images

WWE WrestleMania 37 Fan Attendance Update:

When news first broke of the locations and dates for the next three WrestleManias fans were wondering if they would be able to attend these events. It was announced by the Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon that fans will be in attendance for the shows. The NFL announced that Super Bowl LV in Tampa will host 22,000 fans — 7,500 of which will be vaccinated healthcare workers being given free tickets to the game.

This is worth noting as WrestleMania will be held in the same venue. The expectation has been that The Superbowl would act as a guide to how may are let into WrestleMania.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

5D66F73A-F4B7-4FF1-BD25-E5A32A0E198A
Wrestling News

WNW Morning News 1. 22. 21

Dusty-Rhodes-Tag-Team-Classic
Wrestling News

Morning News Desk 1.13.21| Big Show still wants Shaq | AEW video game | Dusty Cup brackets

royalrumble
Wrestling News

WNW Afternoon News Desk (1.12.21)

darksidevice (1)
Other News

Five Wrestling Stories That Would Be Good For Dark Side Of The Ring Season Three

Zeus_bio
Wrestling News

Tommy Lister Jr. or WWF's Zeus Passed Away at 62

20201019_RawPreview_FC_DrewTonight--238a225f83c12affdffca6883ab67a70
LIVE Coverage

WWE Raw LIVE coverage (10/26/2020) with Kevin C. Sullivan

RAW_07032017hm_1974--f3dd7113c698a17243602fdf3090d2be
Wrestling News

WNW Morning News Update (10/24/20)

images (3)
Wrestling News

WNW Afternoon News Update (10/28/20)