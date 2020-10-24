WNW Morning News Update (10/24/20)

Happy Bound for Glory and Synergy Pro Wrestling Shadows day. The wrestling industry has been very busy with news and headlines. Let's take a look a some more of the headlines from this week.

Teddy Hart Arrested Again:

News first broke via PWInsider that Canadian Pro Wrestler and former MLW Middleweight champion Teddy Hart was arrested and sentenced this past Thursaday in Texas after being named a fugitive from justice on May 4th. He was charged with injuring a child, elderly, and a disabled person. This arrest is one of many arrests since February of this year.

Tag Team Match added to the Bound for Glory Pre-show:

It was announced yesterday via Twitter that The Rascalz would face The Deaners on the LIVE Countdown to Glory pre-show.

The Real Women's Revolution:

The highly touted Impact Wrestling Knockouts Division were placed on center stage this week as Forbes claimed the division was the real women's revolution. You can check out the full article here:

Impact Plus FREE for Bound for Glory Weekend:

It was announced yesterday on Impact Wrestling's offical twitter account that the Impact Plus app will be FREE from Friday October 23rd through Sunday October 25th. Here is the tweet:

Ladies and Gentlemen Start Your Engines:

WWE Superstar Titus O'Neal was picked to serve as the Grand Marshall for the Firestone Grand Prix in St. Petersburg this Sunday. Here is the tweet from WWE:

Hell in a Cell Weekend on the WWE Network:

It kicks off at 11 am EST with the best of HIAC followed by La Previa which is the Spanish Pre-show at 3pm EST and much more. Here is the tweet from WWE:

Three former WWE Superstars Worked Recent MLW Tapings:

MLW reopened their shop this week as they produced 16 weeks of content from the GILT Nightclub in Orlando via Wrestling Inc. Three former WWE Superstars who worked the tapings were Lio Rush, Shawn Daivari, and ACH.

Serpentico is ALL ELITE:

It was announced via Gary Cassidy of Inside the Ropes that Serpentico has signed a contract with AEW. Congratulations Serpentico. Here is a snippet from that interview:

"SNAKEMAN is ALL ELITE! I’ve been under a deal for a few months now. This is going to sound like I’m playing favourites because I work for the company now but I’m beyond grateful to work for a company that cares so much for the people that work for them. Before signing I was already made to feel at home. “Everyone has been very welcoming and you can practically go to anyone for advice/pointers/critiques and they all have been so helpful. It never comes from a negative place. They really want the company to grow and I’m glad to be part of the team.”

