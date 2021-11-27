WNW Weekend Report 11.27.21

This past Thursday in America we have thanks to our friends and family as we celebrated Thanksgiving.

Not only was our bellies filled with Turkey but so was the wrestling industry with tons of news.

This is your one stop shop for all the news from this week.

WWE:

Two SmackDown Superstars welcomed new additions to their families:

New Day member, Kofi Kingston took to both Instagram and Twitter to announce the birth of his daughter, Lotus Selene Sarkodie-Mensah late Tuesday night. The couple had an at home birth.

Another SmackDown superstar, Mustafa Ali announced the birth of his daughter, Dua Alam on Twitter this week.

Get Ready To Rumble:

It was announced yesterday that a new WWE animated movie will be coming to Paramount Plus on December 15th entitled “Rumble.”

Here is the trailer:

NXT WarGames Card:

This past Tuesday on WWE NXT the WarGames card was rounded out as heading into the show only the Women’s WarGames Match was announced.

The show also set up a number one contender’s match between Kyle O’Reilly & Von Wagner vs Legado Del Fantasma where the winners will challenge IMPERIUM for the NXT Tag Team Titles at the event.

Here is the official card:

New Champions Crowned on RAW:

This past Monday on RAW two new champions were crowned. Dana Brooke surprised the world defeating the newly crowned 24/7 champion, Cedric Alexander to win her first title. We also saw the team of Queen Zelina and Carmella defeat Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

AEW:

Team Taz Recruited A New Member:

For the past few weeks Team Taz has been trying to court Dante Martin away from Lio Rush. This past week on AEW Dynamite he shocked the world and signed with them.

The Semifinals Just Added A Little Bit Of Thunder:

This past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite we saw a second round TBS Championship Tournament match between Thunder Rosa and Jaime Hayter. Rosa would get the win due the Britt Baker accidentally attacking Hayter and advanced to the semifinals to face the undefeated, Jade Cargill.

Battle of the Belts:

This past Thursday on Twitter it was announced that on January 8th, 2022 will be the AEW Battle of the Belts special event. The event will take place in Charlotte, NC.

Here is the official tweet:

MLW:

40 Years In The Making:

MLW announced this week that history will be made in January. On January 21 during the MLW Blood and Thunder Fusion tapings The Von Erichs will challenge for the MLW Tag Titles. This will mark the first time The Von Erichs have challenged for tag titles in 40 years.

New National Openweight Champion Crowned:

This past Thursday on the Thanksgiving edition of MLW Fusion Alpha we witnessed a fatal five way ladder match for the MLW National Openweight Championship. The match was ultimately won by Alex Kane

