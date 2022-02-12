WNW Weekend Report 2.12.22

We have officially made it to the weekend and tomorrow for our American readers is the Super Bowl. Who will you be rooting for?

We now return back to wrestling with the WNW Weekend Report.

Former NXT Tag Team Champion details underlying issues with NXT 2.0

Current AEW star Kyle O’Reilly recent appeared on The Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette and talk about tons of things including the underlying problem with NXT 2.0. O’Reilly claims that the problem with NXT 2.0 is the fact that a lot of the newer stars don’t have their heart in the business. Here is what he said on Paquette’s podcast:

“I think people in wrestling are really rare in the sense that you really, really have to love it. I think that might be an underlying problem in this new NXT. There’s a lot of people coming in that I don’t think really have that true love for it. I’m sure they’ll do well, they’ll make a big splash, be a big star, and make a ton of money,” said Kyle O’Reilly, “but at the end of the day, if your heart isn’t really in it, I don’t know. It’s tough.”

New matches announced for No Surrender

This week on Impact Wrestling two new matches were announced for this month’s No Surrender Impact Plus special.

Jordynne Grace will get her rematch for the Digital Media Championship against Matt Cardona and JONAH will take on Decay’s Black Taurus.

Tyson Kidd’s WWE Status

Rumors have been circulating about Tyson Kidd and whether he is still with the company after it was announced he didn’t produce the Women’s Royal Rumble this year.

In a report on the Wrestling News Observer it was believed that Kidd had quit the company a few weeks back but that was chalked up to miscommunication.

As of now Kidd is still with the company and on good terms. Kidd recently stepped away from his producer role as he was feeling frustrated and burnout as many of the other producers have also claimed to be burned out due to the heavy workload. Another reason Kidd has stepped away is to rehab his neck which is still to be a bad shape after his career ending injury in a RAW dark match with Samoa Joe in 2015.

New Japan Pro Wrestling star re-signed with the company

One half of The Guerrillas of Destiny and current IWGP tag team champion Tama Tonga became a free agent on January 30 and recently on his Tama’s Island podcast he announced that he had re-signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

WWE interested in a top AEW star

Jade Cargill has had a mediocre rise to the top since her debut almost two years ago. She also recently became the inaugural TBS Champion and has an undefeated streak of 26-0.

This has caught the attention of WWE who is now showing interest in her once again after seeing what she can do in the ring. This news was confirmed by Andrew Zarian on the latest Mat Men Podcast.

Cargill had a tryout with the company before signing with AEW but they turned her down as they felt her heart wasn’t in it since she is a mom.

Former NXT star is #ALLELITE

This past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite the former NXT superstar known for her shooting star press and getting a win over Toni Storm now known as AQA made her AEW debut in a losing effort to Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship. Apparently she put on a great enough showing to impress Tony Khan. He took to Twitter yesterday announcing that she has signed with the company.

