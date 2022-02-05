WNW Weekend Report 2.5.22

We have made to the weekend and it’s time for the return of the WNW Weekend Report.

Here is the weekend news:

A new match added to Elimination Chamber.

This week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw the return of “The SmackDown Warrior” Drew McIntyre he was confronted by Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss. Later in the night it was announced that McIntyre would be taking on Moss at the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

Will Charlotte Flair be champion come WrestleMania?

It was announced this week on SmackDown that Naomi will challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Title next week. This was before this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey picked Flair as her WrestleMania opponent.

MLW Azteca Underground coming to Dallas WrestleMania weekend

Major League Wrestling announced a special matinee wrestling event and interactive experience entitled MLW Azteca Underground. Here are some of the details of the event via MLW.com:

🎟Tickets go on sale at 10am (central) on Thursday, February 10 at MLWLucha.com and Eventbrite.



The event will be a Major League Wrestling television taping featuring a loaded line-up of matches.

Card and appearances to be announced soon!

Azteca Underground is an interactive experience featuring:

Lucha Lunch: 1st and 2nd row ticket holders will enjoy early access for an exclusive pre-show VIP Lucha Lunch with a taco bar. Note: this is not available to any other ticket holder.

Food included in purchase of 1st or 2nd row ticket.



Tour Cesar's Office: Journey to the shadowy destination where Cesar Duran makes matches, schemes and holds court. Here, you'll have a chance to take a photo sitting at El Jefe's actual desk and reign supreme as Azteca Henchmen stand guard over your Azteca empire.

Access included in purchase of any ticket.

Access included in purchase of any ticket.



Meet Cesar Duran: A limited pre-show meet and greet with Cesar Duran. Get autographs and photos with El Jefe himself!

Pre-order your meet & greet opportunity.

Pre-order your meet & greet opportunity.



Meet Microman and the Micromobile: Meet the world's greatest wonder and take a photo with Microman in this limited pre-show meet and greet.

Pre-order your meet & greet opportunity.

Pre-order your meet & greet opportunity.



Create an action figure of you with your favorite MLW wrestler! Capture. Customize. Create. Make a premium action figure with YOUR face! Action Face will scan your face at their special 3D scanning booth at the event and make a one of a kind figure of you with your favorite MLW wrestler!

This add-on merchandise purchase is available day of event only.

This add-on merchandise purchase is available day of event only.



Cesar's Heist: Opportunities abound! Search Cesar's cathedral of violence on an Azteca treasure hunt before the show kicks off. The renegades fortunate enough to finish the quest will rewarded with a gift from the gods.

Access included in purchase of any ticket.

Access included in purchase of any ticket.



Plus MORE!

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

12:30 p.m.: Early entry for 1st & 2nd row ticket holders

1:15 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

2:00 p.m.: Showtime

Estimated Run Time of Show: 3 hrs.



What does my ticket include ?

All tickets include access to the live Azteca Underground wrestling show and tour of Cesar Duran’s office. You must purchase add-on additional tickets for the meet and greets. The pre-show Lucha Lunch is exclusive to 1st and 2nd row ticket holders only.



No refunds or exchanges.



MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

Gilley’s is a 3,800 seat multi-purpose arena is just a 10 minute walk south of the Convention Center in Dallas.



The world famous venue opened its doors in 1971 and has played host to a who’s who in sports and entertainment, including being featured in movies such as Urban Cowboy. The venue offers modern facilities, parking and easy accessibility. Gilley’s provides the highest quality service makes the venue a premier event destination.



The venue is located at:

1135 Botham Jean Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75215



PARKING

Adjacent paved lots provide ample parking.

The return of Gut Check

It was announced this week on Impact Wrestling that Gut Check will be making it’s return at the Arnold Classic next month.

Two more matches announced for No Surrender

After Impact Wrestling went off the air this week two more matches was announced for the Impact plus special on February 19.

