WNW Weekend Report 8.29.21

WWE:

Bianca BelAir EARNS her rematch for the SmackDown Women’s Title against “The Man” Becky Lynch:

This week’s edition of SmackDown saw the new SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch open the show and was interrupted by former champion Bianca BelAir who was looking for a rematch. She was then interrupted by Zelina Vega, Carmella and Liv Morgan leading to a four way elimination match with the winner getting an opportunity against The Man. Bianca would go on to win the match earning the opportunity.

Finn Balor challenges The Tribal Chief NEXT WEEK:

Friday Night SmackDown closed with a Roman Reigns Family Celebration which ended up being interrupted by “The Prince” Finn Balor. This would lead Finn not only challenging Roman to a match for next week but getting jumped by The Usos and The Street Profits making the save.

New NXT Logo:

It was announced on Twitter right before SmackDown that NXT was getting a new logo. Here is the new logo:

AEW:

Number One Contenders Crowned on Rampage:

This past Friday on AEW Rampage we saw the finals of the tag team eliminator tourney which saw The Lucha Bros. defeating Jurassic Express to become the number one contenders to the AEW Tag Titles.

All Out Card:

Here is the current match card for the AEW All Out PPV on September 5th:

AEW Triple Whammy Cruise:

This week it was announced that the Chris Jericho’s Rock n Wrestling Rager Cruise Returns and sets sail October 21-25. Here are some of the AEW talent confirmed for the cruise:

NWA Empowerrr:

The Hex became the new NWA Women’s Tag Champions:

The team of Sienna and Marti Belle known as The Hex defeated the team of Red Velvet and Kilynn King to become the new tag team champions for the first time in 37 years.

Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo retained against Melina:

This match was announced a couple of weeks ago on IMPACT when former Knockouts Champion Mickie James interrupted Deonna Purrazzo and invited her to Empowerrr then told her she would be facing Melina for the title. Last night Deonna would retain the gold and keep her champ champ status.

Awesome Kong Retires:

It was announced that Impact Hall of Famer Gail Kim would be making an appearance at NWA Empowerrr and when she did we were in for the shock of a lifetime. Awesome along who is a longtime rival of Kim’s made her way to the ring and announced her retirement from professional wrestling.

NWA Women’s World Champion Kamille retained against AEW’s Leyla Hirsch:

A couple of weeks ago on AEW Homecoming Leyla Hirsch defeated The Bunny to become the number one contender to the NWA Women’s World Title. Last night at NWA Empowerrr Kamille would retain the gold.

Chelsea Green Wins NWA Women’s Invitational Gauntlet Cup:

The main event of last night’s NWA Empowerrr PPV was a gauntlet match to determine a number one contender to the NWA Women’s World Title. The match was won by Chelsea Green who entered the match at number one. She will now challenge Kamille for the title at tonight’s NWA 73 PPV.

