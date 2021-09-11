WNW Weekend Report 9.11.21

Happy Saturday everyone and what a week this past week has been for the wrestling industry. Let’s take a look at everything newsworthy from one of the most talked about week’s in the wrestling industry.

WWE:

Extreme Rules:

We now just sit 15 days away from the Extreme Rules PPV and five matches already have been announced and all of them title matches.

The Demon is Back:

Last night when SmackDown came to a close The Tribal Chief and Head of the Table Roman Reigns came face to face with The Demon Finn Balor, who will challenge him for the Universal Championship at Extreme Rules.

NXT 2.0:

A few weeks ago a new and colorful logo was announced for NXT. Rumors had been swirling before the reveal of the logo that the brand was getting an overhaul. A couple of weeks ago it was announced that the changes were coming on September 14th. This past Tuesday we saw another vignette calling it NXT 2.0

The Miz is trading his wrestling boots for dancing shoes:

Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars was announced earlier this week. The season kicks off on September 20th and the cast was announced on Good Morning America. As of right now we only know the celebrities and will find out the pairs on Premiere Night.

WWE Signs Olympic Athlete:

It was announced on Thursday that 2020 Olympic gold medalist and current NCAA champion, Gable Stevenson put pen to paper with WWE. He signed the company’s first ever NIL deal which allows him to defend his NCAA title. Here is the link to the article:

AEW:

#ALLELITE:

This past weekend was the All Out PPV which was full of surprises. When the show came to an end we saw the debuts of Ruby Soho, Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson.

AEW GM Mobile Game:

At the AEW All Out Fan Fest Allie aka The Bunny and Referee Aubrey Edwards announced that a new update will be coming soon to the game and a limited time only season pass. The season pass is all about AEW newest signee, CM Punk.

Impact Wrestling:

The next Impact Plus special which takes place on Saturday September 18th. Five matches have been announced so far and three of them are title matches.

WrestleDeck:

A hot new mobile wrestling card game is gaining a lot of traction and buzz called WrestleDeck. The game is an indie wrestling mobile card game which has made splash with the talent they have signed to their roster. Here is the official list of all the talent announced to be in the deck so far:

