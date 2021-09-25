WNW Weekend Report 9.25.21

What another wild week of wrestling it has been. From The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns showing up on RAW to AEW selling out Arthur Ashe with over 20k fans. Let’s take a look at some of the major headlines from the top three major promotions.

WWE:

New Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned:

This past Monday on RAW the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles were on the line against the team of Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley. The team of Super Brutality was able to defeat the champions to win the gold.

RAW Superstar Announces Engagement:

Earlier this week on social media RAW superstar Karrion Kross announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend and fellow WWE superstar Scarlett Bordeaux.

RAW Superstar Out With Injury:

This past Monday on RAW former women’s tag team champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler went one on one. It was after the match that the injury occurred as Baszler destroyed the arm of Jax. The injury was first reported on The Bump on Wednesday and it is unknown how long she will be out of action.

Impact Wrestling:

Josh Alexander enacted Option C:

This past Saturday on IMPACT Plus and IMPACT Ultimate Insiders was Victory Road. Josh Alexander successfully defended his X-Division Championship and in the main event Christian Cage successfully defended his IMPACT World Championship. After the main event Alexander came down to the ring and enacted Option C and will challenge Cage for the world title at Bound For Glory.

A number one contenders tournament was announced for Knockouts KnockDown:

Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer Gail Kim announced a one night tournament which the winner will receive a future Knockouts Championship match. The tournament will feature four current Knockouts and four top competitors from around the world.

A dream match was announced for Bound For Glory:

This past Thursday on Impact Wrestling it was announced that Deonna Purrazzo will defend her Knockouts Championship against Mickie James at Bound For Glory.

The Fallen Angel has risen and returned to the Impact Zone:

This week’s edition of Impact saw Josh Alexander defeat Ace Austin in the main event. This lead to a post match attack and “The Fallen Angel” Christopher Daniels made his return to the Impact Zone and made the save for Alexander.

AEW:

AEW sold out Arthur Ashe:

Yesterday AEW announced that they sold out the Arthur Ashe Stadium. AEW packed over 20,000 fans into the stadium. This accomplishment was even picked up by Sports Illustrated.

CM Punk wrestled his first TV match in seven years:

Yesterday on the special two hour edition of AEW Rampage CM Punk wrestled his first televised match in seven years. This was the opening match of the show and he would go on to defeat Powerhouse Hobbs.

