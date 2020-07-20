WNW Women's Weekly Rankings – 7/13 through 7/19

It was an extra-long week in wrestling with double PPVs over the weekend. The women of Monday Night RAW, IMPACT, AEW, NXT, and SmackDown certainly left their mark over their respective brands and promotions! Who made the list? Who made the biggest impact?

Let's dive into this week’s WNW Women’s Weekly Rankings!

10. Dakota Kai While she didn’t have any in-ring action last week, Dakota Kai comes in at #10 for a different type of statement. As Io Shirai was celebrating her win over Tegan Nox, Kai kicked her in the head and put the champ on notice that she’s coming for the title. 1 / 10

So, do you agree with the rankings? Check back with us next week to see who makes our list!

You can follow me on Twitter at @TXSportsQueen and catch me on my weekly podcast, The Queens’ Takeover (@QTBowDown).

