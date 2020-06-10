Wrestling Legend, “Mr. Wrestling II”, Johnny Walker Passes Away

Sad news to report, this afternoon as Pro Wrestling legend, Mr, Wrestling II, Johnny Walker has passed away at the age of 85.

Walker was inducted into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2014 as well as being a member of the NWA Hall of Fame, Class of 2012 and WCW Hall of Fame, Class of 1993.

Walker held titles in NWA, Deep South Wrestling and several other promotions before having a 3-year stint in WWF (now WWE) as his career was coming to an end, from 1984 through 1986.

The staff at WNW send our deepest condolences with Johnny’s family, friends and fans.