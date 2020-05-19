Wrestling News World Presents: An 'Undisputed' Evening For Give Kids The World with Mick Foley

Wrestling News World is VERY proud to present, An 'Undisputed' Evening For Give Kids The World with Mick Foley!

Thursday, May 28th at 7:00pm (Eastern), Pro Wrestling Legend and WWE Hall of Famer, Mick Foley will host a chat with NXT's fiercest group, The Undisputed Era, which features the current and longest-reigning NXT Champion of all-time, Adam Cole, Former NXT North American Champion, Roderick Strong, as well as 3-time NXT Tag-Team Champions, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly!

During the chat, fans will not only get to watch and listen to the thrilling conversation but will also be able to ask any members of The Undisputed Era or Mick Foley questions!

For tickets and more information, click HERE!

Proceeds will benefit the Give Kids The World foundation! For more information on Give Kids The World, click HERE!

