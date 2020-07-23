WWE NXT & AEW Dynamite Ratings & Viewership (7/22/20)

This week’s battle of the Wednesday Night ratings in the world of Pro Wrestling was won by AEW...& by a wide-margin.

AEW drew 845,000 viewers meanwhile NXT drew 615,000 viewers.

AEW was headlined by Cody defending the TNT Title against a muster opponent who ended up being Eddie Kingston and NXT was headlined by Karrion Kross taking on Dominik Dijakovic.

NXT was seemingly on a hot streak by winning 3-straight weeks, before AEW took back control, last week & absolutely tore up the competition, last night.

It’ll be interesting to see if WWE make any changes in the coming weeks to get momentum back on their side.

