10 Roster Moves I'd Like Monday Night Raw to Make

With the surprising announcement of the Payback PPV returning only 1 week after SummerSlam, social media went into a frenzy over the weekend with theories and predictions. One popular theory is that we are headed for a Superstar Shake-up or at least maybe a series of trades to get some new faces in new places. With the ratings for Raw consistently being lower than ever before, especially in the 3rd hour, WWE would be smart to utilize this opportunity to spark new life into each of its brands.

For these roster moves (currently presented as trades) I was looking at people that need a change of scenery and how any current feuds can be easily tied up to allow the move to happen. So, in no particular order, here are 10 roster moves I would like to see Raw make. Spoiler: the biggest one is at 10 so get to reading and clicking.