20-Women Number One Contender Battle Royal announced for WWE NXT 2.0 next week

This week on WWE NXT 2.0 Mandy Rose successfully retained her NXT Women’s Championship against the winner of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Roxanne Perez. This victory allowed her to surpass Charlotte Flair making her the fifth longest NXT Women’s Champion of all time at 250+ days.

The match wasn’t without controversy as Perez was attacked as the show came on the air and to make matters worse her own tag team partner Cora Jade attacked her during the match. This would ultimately revel Jade as the mystery attacker and sever their friendship.

After retaining the title in the main event Rose needs a new challenger. Today WWE announced that a 20 women battle royal will take place next week on WWE NXT 2.0 with the winner getting a future title opportunity.

