Skip to main content
20-Women Number One Contender Battle Royal announced for WWE NXT 2.0 next week

20-Women Number One Contender Battle Royal announced for WWE NXT 2.0 next week

This week on WWE NXT 2.0 Mandy Rose successfully retained her NXT Women’s Championship against the winner of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Roxanne Perez. This victory allowed her to surpass Charlotte Flair making her the fifth longest NXT Women’s Champion of all time at 250+ days. 

The match wasn’t without controversy as Perez was attacked as the show came on the air and to make matters worse her own tag team partner Cora Jade attacked her during the match. This would ultimately revel Jade as the mystery attacker and sever their friendship. 

After retaining the title in the main event Rose needs a new challenger. Today WWE announced that a 20 women battle royal will take place next week on WWE NXT 2.0 with the winner getting a future title opportunity. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

5AB722B1-3C12-4D92-857B-5C4FA89FD27B
WWE NXT 2.0

20-Women Number One Contender Battle Royal announced for WWE NXT 2.0 next week

D3B6D58E-182D-4405-8C83-5AFA97D94027
WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap 7.12.22

C9962610-8939-4FCA-837B-350779C45DF6
WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: Great American Bash Fallout 7.12.22

F1FC5840-D3D7-4EB3-B46F-3C44D456AC2E
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 7.11.22

E6147EAD-389C-45B6-A885-042E7C888F68
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 7.11.22

F15311C1-9D87-4E20-99BE-C087A6A59838
WWE NXT 2.0

NXT Great American Bash Preview 7.5.22

96243519-009E-436A-A1D2-0B009EEB964A
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 7.4.22

3334998F-1CF0-4B84-8141-18A2C025F963
WWE

WWE Money in the Bank Preview 7.2.22