2019 NXT Wargames Results

From Chicago, Illinois, WWE presented it's third annual presentation of the Wargames PPV event. Instead of having just one Wargames, the show was spiced up by having two Wargames matches in the show.

This was also the first PPV event from the self-proclaimed "gold standard" brand that was built on a two hour weekly cable program. Full results for the show are below.

Full Results

Angel Garza def Isiah "Swerve" Scott

Team Ripley def Team Baszler in Wargames

Pete Dunne def Damien Priest and Killian Dain

Finn Balor def Matt Riddle

Team Ciampa def Team Undisputed

The show also saw a surprise return to NXT by Kevin Owens and Ripley pickup the pinfall victory on Shayna Baszler.

Our own Smark to Death podcast provided their thoughts on the show below.

Did you watch Wargames? What did you think of the show?