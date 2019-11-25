2019 WWE Survivor Series Results

The party in Chicago didn't stop as WWE presented their supersized edition of the annual Survivor Series show. Typically, the show presents a RAW vs Smackdown showdown for brand supremacy, but this year afforded NXT the opportunity to get involved.

Last year, the pre-show matches did not count, however, the rules were altered and the matches DID count this year.

Full Results:

Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode win the Tag Team Battle Royale (yes, this was a real thing that was never announced)

Lio Rush (c, NXT) def Kalisto (SD) & Akira Tozowa (RAW) to retain the Cruiserweight Championship

Viking Raiders (RAW) def Undisputed Era (NXT) & The New Day (SD)

Team NXT Women def Team RAW Women & Team SD Women

Roderick Strong (NXT) def Shinsuke Nakamura (SD) & Aj Styles (RAW)

Adam Cole (c) def Pete Dunne to retain the NXT Championship

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) def Daniel Bryan to retain the Universal Championship

Team Smackdown Men def Team NXT Men & Team RAW Men

Brock Lesnar (c) def Rey Mysterio to retain the WWE Championship

Shayna Baszler (NXT) def Becky Lynch (RAW) & Bayley (SD)

Key Takeaways:

Overall, this was a very good show, but it ended with a lackluster main event. While the women's triple threat had the absolute best build going into this show, the match failed to live up to the expectations set by the story that was being told. The show ended with Becky Lynch, who wasn't pinned in the match, beating down a celebrating Shayna Baszler.

Keith Lee was made to look like an absolute star in this one as he was one of the two remaining wrestlers. The other was Roman Reigns. After the match, Roman showed his respect for Lee with the Shield-style fist bump.

Rhea Ripley continued her incredible week as she picked up the pinfall victory in consecutive nights. Clearly it appears WWE is very behind her. She looks like an absolute star due to the last week of WWE programming.

Again, this was a successful and good PPV event. The NXT Championship match really shined bright in an absolutely loaded, long show. Another takeaway is that NXT won the event 4-2-1. The newest brand on cable television has a ton of moment with a ratings win over AEW Dynamite last week and now a big win over the other two brands. It'll be fun to see how this reflects in the Thanksgiving Eve ratings this week.

Our own Smark to Death podcast provided his thoughts on the event that can be found below.

Did you watch Survivor Series? What was your favorite match?