2023 Royal Rumble Entrant Tracker

WWE is firmly on the road to the Royal Rumble less than three weeks away. This premium live event kicks off the road to WrestleMania Hollywood.

Who will punch their tickets to a championship opportunity at WrestleMania?

This is our official Royal Rumble Entrant Tracker. As more and more superstars declare for the rumble we will update the tracker.

Here are the full entrants of the 2023 Royal Rumble matches:

Men’s Royal Rumble:

NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston (SmackDown)

Ricochet (SmackDown)

Women’s Royal Rumble:

Liv Morgan (SmackDown)