205 Live Preview: More First Round Dusty Classic Action plus History is made on the Purple Brand 1. 22. 21

WWE’s purple brand will play host to two more Dusty Classic matches tonight as one of the matches will be making 205 Live history as Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell take on the debuting team of Gigi Dolin and Cora Jade. This match will mark the FIRST EVER Women’s Match on the purple brand.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell vs Gigi Dolin and Cora Jade(Women’s Dusty Classic First Round Match):

Preview (via WWE) - LeRae and Hartwell will likely enter their Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Match as the favorites, having aligned after LeRae took the impressionable Hartwell under her wing to form The Way alongside Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory.

They would be wise not to take their opponents lightly, however, as Gigi Dolin and Cora Jade step onto the purple brand with nothing to lose and a golden opportunity to turn some heads in the eight-team tournament.

Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa vs Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari(Dusty Classic First Round Match):

Preview (via WWE) - Speaking of new teams, Ciampa and Thatcher will form a seemingly tenuous alliance for their Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Match after a pair of savage bouts against one another, as Ciampa defeated Thatcher at NXT TakeOver: WarGames before “The Professor of Pain” got payback with a win in the Fight Pit.

Ciampa and Thatcher have entered the tournament in place of Ashante Adonis and Desmond Troy, who were injured by Karrion Kross, and if they can’t get on the same page quickly, Nese and Daivari seem certain to capitalize, as they’ve never been a tandem to hesitate when it comes to using nefarious methods to claim wins.

Don’t miss two high-stakes Dusty Cup Matches on 205 Live, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network on Friday at 10/9 C!

