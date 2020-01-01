More Issues For WWE 2K20, WWE Stars Get Engaged

Welcome everyone back to Wrestling News World! Before we gather into any news for the day, from our family to yours, we wish everyone a Happy New Year!

Ever since the release of WWE 2K20 in October, the game has received backlash as an “unfinished” game with glitches and hiccups that left many buyers unhappy with it.

More issues have surfaced for 2K20, crashing on players once the game is started, not allowing them to play.

2K Support has commented on the issue that you can see down below!

In more exciting news, it was announced that WWE stars and couple, Andrade and Charlotte Flair have officially announced their engagement.

Congratulations to the couple and we wish nothing but the best for them!