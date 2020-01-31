Four Matches Announced For 1/31/20 Smackdown On Fox

We are approaching the final Smackdown of January and it features a title match, number one contender's match and two rematches from the prior week. This week's Smackdown will take place in Tulsa, Ok.



The follow matches have been announced for the show:



Sheamus vs. Shorty G

The Bloodline vs. Corbin, Roode and Ziggler

Fatal 4 Way Tag Team Number One Contender Match

The Revival vs. Miz and Morrison vs. Lucha House Party vs. Heavy Machinary

Intercontinental Title Match

Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

What are your thoughts on the show? Let me know on Twitter @awesomephinatic.