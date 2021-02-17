5 Possible Outcomes For The Undisputed Era's Breakup

TakeOver Vengeance ended with a bang this past Sunday when Adam Cole seemingly turned on his Undisputed Era mate, Kyle O'Reilly, as well as NXT Champion Finn Balor. While it wasn't hard to predict that The Undisputed Era wouldn't last forever, the events of this weekend were unexpected, considering that Cole and co weren't even on the Vengeance Day card. The black and gold brand left fans with a massive cliffhanger making this week's NXT must-watch for any fans who are invested in the brand, so let's go ahead and put our speculation hats on and see what we think will happen to the Undisputed Era after this weekend.

The UE Continues Without Kyle O'Reilly

To me, this one seems like the most immediate reality. The Undisputed Era continues on as a three-piece, having left Kyle O'Reilly behind, and at least in the short term, this could lead to some fun bits. Aside from matches between O'Reilly and Cole that we will likely see in the next few weeks, I imagine we will see some of NXT's more comedy-focused characters trying to impress Cole, Strong, and Fish to try and take O'Reilly spot in the faction.

I imagine that this wouldn't last particularly long, but an O'Reilly-less Undisputed Era is what will likely carry us through to our next TakeOver.

Kyle O'Reilly and Finn Balor Create UE Wolfpac

Ok, I'm half-joking about this one. I don't think that Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly's now seemingly inevitable team-up will be referred to as UE Wolfpac, but the parallels are there. If NXT wants to follow up this massive betrayal with even more drama, I think we have a Hollywood vs. Wolfpac situation on our hands here.

Roderick Strong will likely be the first to leave his former group and join up with Balor and O'Reilly. Maybe we'll get a big name filling the role of Sting in this parallel feud (perhaps a certain villainous one rumored to be a free agent). The big point here is that Balor and O'Reilly together are set to become a major top face act for NXT, and that should be exciting for everyone (even if they don't call themselves Wolfpac).

Kyle O'Reilly Was In On It The Whole Time

This one seems likely, but I'll be honest, it doesn't excite me as much as my other ideas. Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly worked together behind Finn's back in order to get the NXT champion to trust O'Reilly, only for O'Reilly to turn on Balor and set up either a third match between the two for the NXT Championship or a match between Adam Cole and Finn for the NXT Championship.

This would, in the long run, keep the Undisputed Era together and bring them back to their villainous roots, but it doesn't do much for me in terms of bringing something new to the table. However, fans of a united UE might hope for this to be the truth.

UE Breaks Up For Good Adam Cole Goes To Raw or SmackDown

This heel turn could signal the last hurrah for Adam Cole on NXT. I could see a short program between Kyle O'Reilly, Finn Balor, and Cole culminating in a match at the TakeOver before WrestleMania. A big decisive loss here could free Cole up to appear on the Raw after Mania and establish himself as one of the brand's top heels.

As for the rest of The Undisputed Era, I could O'Reilly and Balor reuniting with Fish and Strong to form a new era of The Undisputed Era, or Fish and Strong continuing on as a tag team with O'Reilly persuing singles gold. Cole on Raw or SmackDown would be exciting as it would bring another talented NXT guy to help aid the technical prowess of the "main roster". Of course, a move to the red or blue brands brings the typical worries associated with an NXT talent moving on from their top spot on Wednesday nights. Still, I would hope that Adam Cole continues to be the kind of generational talent that can pave his own path on Mondays or Fridays.

Pat McAfee Returns To Beat Up Adam Cole

Monday morning, many on Twitter were forced to admit that Pat McAfee had been right all along and that Adam Cole had been the villain the whole time. Of course, last summer, no one would've guessed that Cole would so quickly turn on O'Reilly in such a shocking fashion. McAfee hasn't appeared on NXT since WarGames, but that doesn't mean that he can't return to bask in the fact that he was right and maybe have one more match with Cole.

This turn of events also likely ends with Cole leaving NXT and heading to Raw or SmackDown, but it does put a nice cap to the feud between the former Colts kicker and Cole.

So there we have it, 5 potential outcomes of the shocking break up of The Undisputed Era. Which idea interests you the most? What do you want to see happen? Let me know by tweeting at me @robbydeshazer

