5 Potential Surpises That Could Happen At WWE Backlash

Number 5. Lana Costs Bobby Lashley The Title:



Lana and Lashley have been at odds as of late since MVP has taken over the managerial duties of The Almighty. Lana has been visibly upset on screen as of late over her "husbands" decision to keep her backstage during his matches. Lashley is finally getting a shot at the WWE Title and this is one of his biggest matches ever. This would be a perfect spot to have Lana cost Lashley the championship and move toward his next feud with her aligning with a new or former acquaintance.