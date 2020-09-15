5 Teams That Should Challenge For Breezango's Tag Titles

Two weeks ago, on NXT, Breezango opened the show by taking the NXT Tag-Team Titles off of Imperium, giving the duo their first championship win in their careers. The fan favorites got a ton of very much due praise from the WWE Universe, but as much as they deserved the recognition, it doesn't change the fact that Tyler Breeze and Fandango must defend their new championships. This week's NXT will have the duo take on Imperium in a rematch for the titles in a match that will likely write the NXT UK tag team back to their home show.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The question now is who will challenge the newly crowned duo following their rematch this week, and, while the NXT tag division might not be the strongest even by WWE standards, there are still a handful of existing teams and some teams waiting to be made that could challenge for the gold. So presented here, in no particular order are my top picks for who should take on Breezango for the NXT Tag-Team Championship.

The Undisputed Era (Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish)

The Undisputed Era is at a strange place at this point. Adam Cole looks to be poised for a babyface run, Roderick Strong is set to turn on his teammates, and Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish are working heel with frequent attacks on wrestlers like Killian Dain and Drake Maverick. Even though I suspect that the Undisputed Era has very little chance to take the titles off of Breezango, it doesn't change the fact that O'Reilly and Fish is a top tag team that can put on stellar matches with the best of them.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

A loss to Breezango could serve as the breaking point for The Undisputed Era or as the first challenge for O'Reilly and Fish as they try to strike out on their own after the group implodes. Either way, these guys are very likely to put on a clinic with the current champs, and that, dear reader, is undisputed.

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

I personally love the throwback, technical style of this team. Lorcan and Burch are killing it every time that they team together, and I don't see that stopping anytime soon. While I don't think that Lorcan and Burch are quite ready to take the titles off of Breezango, I believe a program between these two teams could lead to some banger matches that could rival the quality of their "Wednesday night war" opponent, AEW.

A short program between these two teams that shows off the quality of the work that Lorcan and Burch are capable of could turn the NXT tag division around so long as creative continues to let them put on super solid matches.

Bronson Reed and Austin Theory

Sure, these two were most recently seen brawling it out on NXT Super Tuesday II, but I think that we are just a few key steps away from seeing these two enemies turned into an odd couple tag-team that could provide a severe challenge to Breezango. There is a reason that wrestling bookers turn to the reluctant team angle time after time, and this is that it works. Reed is red hot right now, and his attitude directly clashes with the character that Theory has performed the last few months, and it would make for some excellent storytelling in-ring as well as out of the ring.

This one might seem like a long shot, but when this is going down on "NXT's Halloween Havoc" (or whatever special episode happens next), remember who called this first.

Drake Maverick and Killian Dain

This one is very similar to our last entry on this list. These guys are NXT's current best frienemies and are being put together as a tag-team, taking on the Undisputed Era this week. While I could see these guys going far as a new team, if I had to choose, I would pick Theory and Reed as my preferred odd couple team, mostly because I think both Maverick and Dain could do a lot more as solo guys than as a tag team.

Legado Del Fantasma

Out of all of the teams on this list, this is the team that I think has the best chance of taking the titles off of Breezango. These guys are fantastic, their packaging is incredible, their ring work is top-notch, and they are the future of NXT in whatever role they play going forward. Ever since El Hijo Del Fantasma took off his mask and took the name Santos Escobar, Legado Del Fantasma has been some of the most exciting heels on NXT tv. Now they have a history with the current champions as Breezango has teamed with Isiah "Swerve" Scott to take on Legado Del Fantasma on several occasions.

There is no denying that this team will challenge for the belts at some point; the question is whether or not it will happen soon or if NXT will delay this until the next TakeOver.

What do you think? Who should challenge Breezango for the NXT Tag-Team belts? Let me know by tweeting at me @robbydeshazer.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!