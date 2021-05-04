6 NXT Stars To Build An All Women's Brand Around

It is not a secret that women's wrestling is a major draw, even if WWE is reluctant to admit it. Last week Mickie James spoke about pitching an all-female WWE brand to the producers in Stamford, and Mick Foley suggested on Twitter that they should jump on that concept before a competitor like AEW does it first.

While I am not certain that AEW could beat WWE to the punch, I do think a brand specifically for women would absolutely work and make the promotion more appealing to a new set of potential fans.

Now, lots of fans have begun to pitch their ideas for who they want to see pop up on this potential new brand, and of course, those short pitches are populated with the biggest competitors on the women's roster. Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Alexa Bliss are all huge stars that could be the pillars of this show, but I think NXT is the best place to pull your talent from.

Chris Jericho during his "Broken Skull Sessions" interview told Steve Austin that you need "4-6 guys to build a territory" so going off of that concept here are 6 NXT stars that could build an All Women's Brand.

6. Tegan Nox

It's been a while since "The Girl with the Shiniest Wizard" has been on our television screens due to a torn ACL, but her return to in-ring action could be at any point. Tegan Nox is a legitimate delight to watch in the ring and is the perfect babyface to build your promotion on.

Nox hasn't had the time to truly shine on NXT, but this seems like the perfect opportunity for her to embrace her potential and build something truly special.

5. Raquel Gonzalez

We don't know yet what the reign of the new NXT Women's Champion, Raquel Gonzalez, is going to look like. There is one part of me that thinks she could hold onto the belt for a long time, but there is an argument to be made that we will see the belt bounce around a little following the dominant reign of Io Shirai this past year.

Regardless, Gonzalez is a beast and has legitimately evolved over the last year to be one of the most consistently fun women to watch on the roster. Even if she doesn't hold onto the title for long in this reign, expect her to be sticking around the title picture for the foreseeable future. Having her as the brand's resident monster is a role that I think she could have a lot of fun with, and like all of the women on this list we are guaranteed some good fights out of her.

4. Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart

Is it cheating to use this spot to put over two incredible women on the roster? Probably. But it is my article and honestly, these two have become an incredible team.

I will admit that I was not a big fan of this pairing when it stuck around after the dust settled from WarGames 2020, but as the Women's Dusty Cup went on, I found myself rooting for these two a lot. Both Shotzi and Ember have incredible energy that proves that women's wrestling should be just as fun as the men's side of things. I have really enjoyed their current run as NXT Women's Tag Team Champions and I expect for them to continue to have solid matches and really hold up that side of the roster.

The women's tag division on NXT is something that is fairly unique to NXT (yes, I know other promotions have women's tag titles) and should be a top priority when creating variety for this new brand. Ember and Shotzi have the start power and the energy to run this division and keep it interesting.

3. Io Shirai

Io Shirai was the most consistent performer on NXT last year, regardless of division. This woman had fire matches every time she stepped into the ring while showing a side of herself that made the fans really fall in love with her. If WWE wants to build an all women's brand, Io Shirai should be the heart and soul of it.

Throughout her career in WWE, Shirai has shown that she can work well as both a babyface and a heel. She can be intense, she can be goofy, and she can outwork almost every woman on the roster right now.

Following her loss at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver people began to speculate that Io would pop up on Raw or SmackDown sooner rather than later, and while I suppose that could still be the case WWE needs to pull the trigger on building a brand around Io Shirai.

2. Beth Phoenix

Yes, Beth Phoenix does count as an NXT talent currently. Sure, she is just a commentator at the moment but that doesn't mean she can't serve as the veteran presence the brand needs.

Beth is one of the wrestlers that built the foundation for the Women's Revolution and she is well recognized for that fact, but I still think she has a lot more to offer than just calling matches from the booth.

I see Beth stepping into the ring a few more times as a part of an all women's brand built around NXT, before transitioning into a GM role similar for the brand. Phoenix is already known for being a guiding force for the NXT women's locker room and I think the transition from behind the scenes advocate to on-screen leader would come naturally.

Even if NXT isn't the brand you want to build around, I think Beth is absolutely the woman to go to for creating something like this. She is just too good of an asset to pass up.

1. Candice LeRae

I know. I know. I get it, I am a huge Candice LeRae mark and I am always going to find a way to praise her on my NXT articles. But, am I wrong? No, because Candice LeRae is one of the best talents in wrestling regardless of company or division and it is criminal that she has not held a belt in NXT yet.

LeRae has proven over her time in NXT that she can work as both a heel and a face, but I think it is best to start her out as the new brand's biggest heel even though it likely means it will be a while before we see any gold around her waist.

LeRae has performed consistently on NXT, but I think making her one of the faces of a new show could be the chance she needs to turn her into a star on the level of some of the biggest names in the history of the division.

Whether it is Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, or someone I didn't put in this article, I think that we can all agree the future of WWE is a show built around the women's division. Let me know who you think should be the face of an all women's show on WWE by tweeting at me @robbydeshazer!

