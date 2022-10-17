Skip to main content
A Canceled WWE Live Event Rescheduled For Next Year

A WWE Live Event that was scheduled to take place on Tuesday December 27, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan was canceled a few months ago. 

According to Ticketmaster the presale for the event was between Friday August 26, 2022 to Friday September 2, 2022. 

The event was now resume in Detroit at a new date of January 20, 2023. 

Please head over to Ticketmaster for all ticket and presale information for the event. 

