A&E To Launch New WWE TV Series: "The Quest For Lost WWE Treasure"

In an article today by Deadline A&E and WWE Studios are expanding their partnership and content with a new wrestling documentary series. The show will be called "The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures". It will follow a team of collectors and wrestling stars led by Stephanie McMahon and HHH to find amazing wrestling memorabilia.

Here is a direct quote from A&E:

“A&E has always been on the forefront in bringing new nonfiction formats to television, most recently evidenced in the live space,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President & Head of Programming for A&E. “We are proud to not only continue this success with additional episodes of the groundbreaking live documentary series ‘Live PD‘ but to also expand into new horizons with a never-before-attempted live television auction with ‘What’s It Worth? Live.’ These must-see live series coupled with our growing partnership with WWE and the evolution of the premium ‘Biography’ brand position A&E for continued growth in the year to come.”