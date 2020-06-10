Out of all three WWE brands, NXT has the strongest women's division. On Sunday at NXT Takeover: In Your House, Io Shirai catapulted her way to the top after she won the NXT Women's Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley. Her victory marked the beginning of a new era for the NXT women's division!

So, who will step up to challenge the Genius of the Sky?

Well, you can never count Ripley out! She still has the bad taste in her mouth from losing the title at WrestleMania! As a former champion, all Ripley wants to do is taste gold once again!

Not too far behind

Because the division is so strong, the NXT women's locker is jam-packed full of women who can easily slide into the picture for a shot at their first championship. Superstars like Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae, and Dakota Kai have made names for themselves in NXT. Each have their unique style of grit and determination that draws the fans in. If given the opportunity, these women can make life hell for Io!

NXT's future

The black-and-gold brand has also seen a look into their future. Newcomers like Shotzi Blackheart and Raquel González have not wasted the opportunities they've been given recently. Shotzi's fiery spirit and González's brute strength will help lead their way to NXT stardom.

Although they've made names for themselves in NXT, people only relate Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke to when they stood by Shayna Baszler's side. I always felt like it would be too soon for them to go to either RAW or SmackDown because they need more time in the ring and on their own.

You also have other women like Chelsea Green, Xia Li, and Kayden Carter who have shown that they have bright futures in NXT and the WWE. Plus, we can't forget that Scarlett is also an in-ring competitor!

I know I didn't list every woman on the NXT roster, but it doesn't matter. Their women's locker room is talented and powerful, and hungry to show why their brand's women's division is the best in the WWE!

With Io Shirai as their champion and leader, the boundaries are limitless! On the other hand, Io needs to watch her back because her next contender can come from any direction at any time!

