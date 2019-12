As announced by All Elite Wrestling's Twitter account, Kenny Omega will defend his newly won Mega Campeonato de AAA title against Jack Evans on this week's AEW Dark.

This is the first time the title has been defended in an AEW ring. As you may remember, the Young Bucks vs Lucha Brothers Escalera de la Muerte match was for the AAA Tag Team Championships.

Indianapolis will get to see a title match tonight as AEW Dark is taped.