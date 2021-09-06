Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson are #ALLELITE

Tonight after Kenny Omega successfully defended his AEW World Title against the IMPACT World Champion Christian Cage a brawl ensued between The Elite and Jurassic Express and Christian Cage.

This would lead to the shocking debut of former NXT Champion Adam Cole who would turn heel and join The Elite.

This would then lead to another shocking debut of former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson who would make the save and even the playing field

The landscape of AEW has been rocked to it’s core with these two debuts. What is next in stored for All Elite Wrestling?

