AEW "A Christmas Story" | TNT’s AEW Wrestlers Reenact Iconic Scenes from “A Christmas Story”

1 / 4

TNT’s AEW Wrestlers Reenact Iconic Scenes from “A Christmas Story” in Celebration of TNT and TBS 24-Hour Marathon on December 24-25

Scenes Will Run As Interstitials On-Air and Online to Raise Awareness for AEW’s Nonprofit Partner KultureCity

“AEW Dynamite” to Also Air Special “Holiday Bash” Episode on December 23 on TNT Following NBA Game

LOS ANGELES – December 16, 2020 – TNT is bringing “A Christmas Story” into the ring as AEW’s wrestlers reenact iconic scenes from the beloved film. Beginning December 24, the scenes will air as interstitials during TNT and TBS’ 24-hour “A Christmas Story” marathon, as well as online at TNT.tv and TNT’s YouTube page.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Fans voted online to help re-create the cast, including:



• MJF as Ralphie

• Cody and Brandi Rhodes as Mr. and Mrs. Parker

• Chris Jericho as Santa Claus

• Eddie Kingston as Schwartz

• Scorpio Sky as Randy

• Ortiz as Flick

• Dr. Britt Baker as Miss Shields

• Ricky Starks as Farkus

• Allie as Dill

• Frankie Kazarian as the Elf

• Luchasaurus as the Freight Man

• Narration and stage direction read by AEW announcers Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone



Scenes include

Ralphie’s cringe-worthy Santa Claus visit, the pink bunny suit bit and the unforgettable “Triple Dog Dare You” and leg lamp moments.



Online and on social media, this exclusive activation will help raise awareness for AEW’s nonprofit partner KultureCity, the nation's leading nonprofit on sensory accessibility for those with autism, PTSD, anxiety and other sensory ailments.



Starting Wednesday, December 23, fans can logon to AEWCares.com to donate to KultureCity.



Additionally, “AEW Dynamite” will air a special “Holiday Bash” episode on December 23 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT following the NBA game on TNT.