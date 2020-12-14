AEW "A Christmas Story" | TNT’s AEW Wrestlers Reenact Iconic Scenes from “A Christmas Story”

AEW "A Christmas Story" | TNT’s AEW Wrestlers Reenact Iconic Scenes from “A Christmas Story”

Author:
Publish date:
umIL20cw

1 / 4

TNT’s AEW Wrestlers Reenact Iconic Scenes from “A Christmas Story” in Celebration of TNT and TBS 24-Hour Marathon on December 24-25

Scenes Will Run As Interstitials On-Air and Online to Raise Awareness for AEW’s Nonprofit Partner KultureCity

“AEW Dynamite” to Also Air Special “Holiday Bash” Episode on December 23 on TNT Following NBA Game 

 LOS ANGELES – December 16, 2020 – TNT is bringing “A Christmas Story” into the ring as AEW’s wrestlers reenact iconic scenes from the beloved film. Beginning December 24, the scenes will air as interstitials during TNT and TBS’ 24-hour “A Christmas Story” marathon, as well as online at TNT.tv and TNT’s YouTube page. 

Fans voted online to help re-create the cast, including:

• MJF as Ralphie
• Cody and Brandi Rhodes as Mr. and Mrs. Parker
• Chris Jericho as Santa Claus
• Eddie Kingston as Schwartz
• Scorpio Sky as Randy
• Ortiz as Flick
• Dr. Britt Baker as Miss Shields
• Ricky Starks as Farkus
• Allie as Dill
• Frankie Kazarian as the Elf
• Luchasaurus as the Freight Man
• Narration and stage direction read by AEW announcers Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone

Scenes include
Ralphie’s cringe-worthy Santa Claus visit, the pink bunny suit bit and the unforgettable “Triple Dog Dare You” and leg lamp moments.

Online and on social media, this exclusive activation will help raise awareness for AEW’s nonprofit partner KultureCity, the nation's leading nonprofit on sensory accessibility for those with autism, PTSD, anxiety and other sensory ailments.

Starting Wednesday, December 23, fans can logon to AEWCares.com to donate to KultureCity.

Additionally, “AEW Dynamite” will air a special “Holiday Bash” episode on December 23 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT following the NBA game on TNT.  

Related Articles

ujgNAE6g
AEW News

AEW "A Christmas Story" | TNT’s AEW Wrestlers Reenact Iconic Scenes from “A Christmas Story”

Evening 12.14
WWE News

Evening News 12.14.20 | Flair & Austin | Owens on Goldberg | Deonna Purrazzo on Joining IMPACT | Bret says Vince Killed Tag Team Wrestling | Elias on Chasing Glory

20201211_MatchGraphic_Raw_Bray_feedcard_Mon--369e82a86aa6987e70095ded6b17ad7d
LIVE Coverage

WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin C. Sullivan (12/14/2020)

Lunchtime 12.14
WWE News

Lunchtime News 12.14.20 | Wrestle Kingdome 15 Card | Bischoff on Bully Ray | Angle v. Santa | RAW Preview

20201211_MatchGraphic_Raw_Nia_feedcard_MOnday--032edb11f98376821e30bea4cb0089e5
WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview (12/14/20)

Raw10
WWE

WNW Retro Review First Watch: In Your House #3 Go Home Show

Morning News 12.14
WWE News

Morning News 12.14.20 | MPW Run It Back | Cena paid RUSEV Days Fine | Lana & Liv | Doc Gallows Missed Final Resolution

Weekend News 12.13
IMPACT Wrestling

Weekend News 12.13.20 | Omega on IMPACT Again | NXT Stacked Card | Mauro Ranallo on Returning to Wrestling | EC3 update | Chelsea Green Recover & more