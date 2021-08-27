August 27, 2021
AEW All Out Coming to a Select Theater Near You

Earlier today AEW released a press release stating that they will be continuing the trend of broadcasting their PPVs in select theaters across America. 

On September 5th AEW presents their All Out PPV and according to the press release AEW has entered into a partnership with Joe Hand Promotions. 

The theaters that will be broadcasting the All Out PPV are CineMark, AMC, Harkins, Galaxy, Marcus and more.

Here is the full press release: 

