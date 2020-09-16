AEW All Out & Fall Out: Review of All Out(9/5/20) & Dynamite (9/9/20)

Tony Schiavone and Excalibur were on commentary for the Buy-In.

Joey Janela def. Serpentico

I don't have much to comment on about this match, as it was a last minute placement. It got a fair amount of air time but, for me personally, after seeing Jericho obliterate Janela on last week's Dynamite, I wasn't exactly tuned it. With Serpentico putting up a good fight, it made for a formidable comeback for Janela.

With involvement from Luther, in Serpentico's corner, and Sonny Kiss, in Janela's corner, it helped build some anticipation for what was to come. The match ultimately ended with Janela hitting a massive elbow drop off the top rope onto Serpentico, pinning him for the 1-2-3.

Private Party def. John Silver & Alex Reynolds (4 & 5 of The Dark Order)

This was an exciting pre-show match to me. Private Party being a personal favorite team in AEW, I may have a bit of bias. If you've been paying any attention to Being the Elite lately, Silver and Reynolds have been fantastic assets. They've definitely helped peak my interest with the Dark Order. (If you don't watching Being the Elite, I truly do recommend it for the extra story building they do on there.)

Despite the fact it was another last minute acquisition to the Buy-In match card, I was rather excited to see this match. I find both pairs to be massively entertaining in their own right. The match had some decent back and forth for the first minutes of the match, but it picked it up near the end. Silver was on the receiving end of a Gin & Juice from Private Party and ate the pin. Private Party stands victorious

Main Show: Big Swole def. Britt Baker in Tooth & Nail Match

I wasn't exactly sure what was going to happen heading into this match and I'm still not exactly sure how I feel about it. They could have done a bit more with this, but I do understand the precaution they were taking with Britt having been gone from the ring for a while. With that being said, I'm glad they kept it short and sweet.

Even though I wanted to see Britt Baker walk away with the win, the right woman won the match. I hope to see one of the two in the title picture sometime soon.

Fall Out on AEW Dynamite

Aside from Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss teaming up to face Chris Jericho and Jake Hager in a no disqualification Tag Match on Dynamite, these matches were just kind of there on the pay-per-view show. That doesn't go to say I wasn't pleased. I will talk more about the tag match specifically when covering the fall out from the Mimosa Mayhem match.

We didn't get anything on the Swole vs. Baker story on the fall out show either, so one might assume the story won't be continued. Unfortunately, we won't know for sure until we see at least one of the two ladies back on television.