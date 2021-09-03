All Out Preview

In what is one of the most anticipated PPVs in AEW history, All Out will be taking place this Sunday at Chicago's NOW Arena. The headline is the return of the Windy City's favorite son, one CM Punk, as he takes on rising star Darby Allin. Before we get to that, there are other matches on the card that need discussion. As always all predictions are purely speculation, so with no further ado, let's get into it!

Despite the last second build, this looks like it will be a clash as the destructive force known as MIRO takes on the gritty Eddie Kingston. "God's Favorite Champion" has been calling out the veteran for weeks, and finally Kingston responded with both his fists and verbal acumen. Prediction: The TNT champion retains his title via submission, with a little assist from his double jointed wife!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

In a match that was put together after the events of last Wednesday's Dynamite, the Best Friends and Jurassic Express team up to take on the Hardy Family Office. This seems to be a match just to put the biggest star in Jungle Boy on the PPV, even if it's just the Buy In as some are predicting, but nothing yet confirmed. Prediction: Jungle Boy pins Jack Evans and the faces get a much needed win.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

This was moved off the Buy-In and that's a great move. AEW fans have been asking for the Women's Division to get more of a showcase, and as fate would have it, they now do. The question becomes, who is next in line to face the Women's Champion? Also, who will be the mysterious 21st entry, which is always someone making their debut in AEW circles. Prediction: Tay Conti wins the Battle Royale, with Ruby Soho making her AEW debut as the last entrant.

Although many were expecting someone else from New Japan to face off with Jon Moxley, what we got is still going to be exciting. He will be squaring off with the ring veteran Satoshi Kojima, and if you haven't seen him go in the ring, definitely check him out on YouTube. This will more than likely be fought under New Japan rules. Prediction: Moxley wins in one of the most underrated matches of the night.

Now we come to a match that we don't know for sure is happening, but for the sake of conversation, we'll include it anyway. This was to be the in ring return of Paul Wight, but with the sneak attack on Wednesday by the Gunn Club, we may not get this match. Or, could QT come on board, declare victory, only for someone else to take his place? Prediction: The match never happens as the Gunn Club ensures that Wight doesn't make it to All Out

This has the potential to be a show stealer if given time, as Kris Statlander gets her long awaited chance to become Women's Champion. Even though she has a 2-on-1 match on Rampage, she will still attempt to brave the challenge to get her hands on the good doctor. Prediction: Dr. Britt Baker retains as Kris is unable to overcome the numbers game of Jamie Hayter and Reba.

MJF is 3-0 against Le Champion, and if Jericho loses this one he says he will never wrestle in AEW again. Although we know that stipulations in wrestling can be taken with a grain of salt, the interesting thing to note here is will AEW actually do it? History says that usually when someone makes such a bold stipulation, they mostly win. However, in AEW, we have seen them change course and do the unexpected. Prediction: MJF wins in a brutal match, "injuring" Jericho to the point where he cannot continue.

From purely an action standpoint, this is going to be the most exciting match of the night. Yes there will be spots, yes we probably will see Rey Fenix do something off the cage that defies the laws of gravity. Yes, the Young Bucks will continue to be the pesky heels that will annoy fans in attendance and at home. And when it's all said and done, Prediction: We will have NEW AEW Tag Team Champions, the Lucha Brothers!

Although we saw Christian Cage do the impossible and pin Kenny Omega on the first match of Rampage to win the Impact/TNA World Championship, can he do it again to take the big prize? Omega's going to have to step up his game lest he go 0-2 against the veteran. Prediction: Omega wins via One Winged Angel to retain his championship.

As we expect the tag team match to be an adrenaline rush of high flying spots, this will be the best pure wrestling bout of the evening. The Second City Saint returns in his first match in 7 years, and opposing him will be the up and comer who has shown he has no fear of CM Punk, even in his hometown and thousands of fans cheering for the returning hero. Now that Sting has said he will be nowhere near this match, the best thing for these two to do is put on a barnburner, with no interference.

Prediction: CM Punk breaks out the Pepsi Plunge and wins to send the crowd home happy.