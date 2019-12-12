AEW And NXT Viewership (12/11/19)- WE HAVE A TIE

This week’s episodes of AEW Dynamite and NXT continued their Wednesday Night War, with both shows coming to a stalemate in viewership.

Both shows tied in viewers, resulting in an average of 778,000 viewers.

This was down for both shows last week as AEW drew in an average of 851,000 viewers and NXT viewers did 845,000.

Ryan’s Thought: WOW. What are the odds that we have a tie in ratings? I can’t remember this happening during the Monday Night Wars or any time after this. What a time to be alive for the wrestling industry.