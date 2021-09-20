AEW and The Owen Hart Foundation Enter IntoA Relationship to Honor World Renowned Wrestler Owen Hart’s Legacy

Earlier today it was announced that AEW has partnered with The Owen Hart Foundation honor “The King of Harts” Owen Hart.

The Owen Hart Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides a vast range of assistance and opportunities to people in need across the world as well as honor the legacy of Owen Hart.

AEW has also announced that an annual tournament will commence in the near future and the winner will receive a cup called “The Owen”. AEW will also sell Owen Hart merchandise.

Here is the full press release:

