AEW Announces AEW Dynamite Awards(Press Release)

AEW Announces Dynamite Award Shows(Press Release)

It was announced today via AEW’s official Twitter account that on the January 27 on BR LIVE at 7PM EST it will be the first annual AEW Dynamite Awards.

Here is the press release from AEW along with the categories for the awards:

Here is the tweet from AEW about the AEW Dynamite Awards:

Voting is open right now and you can cast your votes here

