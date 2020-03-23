AEW Announces Closed Set Dynamite Shows During Covid-19 Crisis

AEW has taken another step towards a more safe working environment by closing their live shows to essential personnel only. This comes days after moving their "Blood and Guts" event and announcing new matches for this weeks show. AEW has also rescheduled numerous upcoming events:

"PHILADELPHIA: As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, the AEW DYNAMITE show on April 22 in Philadelphia, PA, will be relocated. The relocated show will be televised live on TNT on April 22."

"HOUSTON: As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, the AEW DYNAMITE show on April 29 in Houston, TX, will be relocated. The relocated show will be televised live on TNT on April 29."

"NEW ORLEANS: As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, the AEW DYNAMITE show on May 6 in New Orleans, LA, will be relocated. The relocated show will be televised live on TNT on May 6."

"ALBUQUERQUE: As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, the AEW DYNAMITE show on May 13 in Albuquerque, NM, will be relocated. The relocated show will be televised live on TNT on May 13."

You can find all of this information and more on the Twitter account of AEW, that's @AEWrestling.