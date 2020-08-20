AEW Announces Live Shows With Fans Starting August 27th
AEW TO HOST LIVE, TICKETED EVENTS AT 10-15 PERCENT CAPACITY
AT DAILY’S PLACE OPEN-AIR VENUE
-- Starting Thursday, Aug. 27, Live Open-Air Showsin Jacksonville, Fla.,
Open to Limited, Physically Distanced Spectatorsin Compliance with State and Local
Regulations and CDC Guidelines --
August 20, 2020 – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced it will host limited, ticketed crowds of
10-15 percent capacity for its live shows at the open-air Daily’s Place amphitheater in
Jacksonville, Fla., starting on Thursday, Aug. 27.
To safely bring back the energy of a live audience to AEW’s shows — in compliance with state
and local regulations and CDC guidelines — a select number of physically distanced seating
pods will be available for sale in groups of two, three, four and six around the outdoor venue.
For the first ticketed show on Aug. 27, a maximum crowd of 10 percent capacity will be
permitted. Going forward, as long as safety protocols are followed meticulously, a maximum
crowd of 15 percent capacity will be permitted for all live events at Daily’s Place.
Limited tickets to attend the Aug. 27 DYNAMITE show, airing on TNT, will go on sale tomorrow,
Friday, Aug. 21, at 10 a.m. ET via AEWTIX.com and Ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at $30 (not
including service charges or fees).
Guests will be required to wear face coverings that cover the nose and mouth, and to physically
distance from any person who is not a member of their pod. Guests will also be asked not to
attend the day of the show if they have COVID-19, symptoms of COVID-19 or have had close
contact exposure to someone who they know has COVID-19 or symptoms. In addition, all
guests will have their temperature scanned prior to entry. An increased number of hand
sanitizing stations will be available, and floor markings will also be used to assist with physical
distancing. Industrial fans were also added this past year to further improve air circulation at
the open-air venue.
As a further safeguard, all tickets will be mobile and may only be purchased online at
AEWTIX.com and Ticketmaster.com (no box office sales). Daily’s Place will also transition to
cashless payment and mobile ordering for most transactions, including food and merchandise
purchases.
“We’ve missed the incredible energy of our fans at shows, and from what we’ve heard from
them, they’ve missed being with us. With our enhanced safety measures and outdoor venue,
we look forward to welcoming our fans back to become part of the action in-person,” said Tony
Khan, AEW President and CEO.
“Please be assured, we are mindful and respectful of the situation,“ Khan added. “The health
and safety of our AEW family and our fans remains our highest priority. Our leadership team
and medical staff have adjusted our operations for limited, physically distanced fans in an
outdoor, open-air setting in compliance with the most current state and local regulations and
CDC guidelines. We can’t wait for the August 27 DYNAMITE, as the road to ALL OUT will
represent the beginning of a new chapter in AEW history.“
Note: Due to the NBA‘s schedule on TNT, the Wednesday, Aug. 26, episode of DYNAMITE will
air on Thursday, Aug. 27, at 8pm ET.
About AEW
AEW is a new professional wrestling league headlined by Cody, Chris Jericho, The Young Bucks
(Matt and Nick Jackson), Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, Jon Moxley, Matt Hardy, MJF, Nyla Rose,
Hikaru Shida and Brandi Rhodes. For the first time in many years, AEW is offering an alternative to
mainstream wrestling, with a growing roster of world-class male and female wrestlers that is
injecting new spirit, freshness and energy to the industry. The inaugural event under the AEW
banner was the sold-out DOUBLE OR NOTHING PPV in Las Vegas in May 2019.
AEW began airing its weekly show on TNT on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, from 8-10 p.m. ET. The
show, “AEW DYNAMITE,” is Wednesday’s No. 1 wrestling show and attracts the youngest wrestling
audience on television. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes “AEW DARK,” a weekly pro-
wrestling YouTube series, “Being the Elite” a weekly behind-the-scenes YouTube series, and “AEW
Unrestricted,” a weekly podcast series co-produced with WarnerMedia. For more info, check out
@AEWrestling (Twitter), @AllEliteWrestling (Instagram), / AllEliteWrestling (FB), AllEliteWrestling
(YouTube).