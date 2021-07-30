AEW Announces Partnership With Upper Deck

It was announced today by AEW that they have struck a deal with the trading card and memorabilia company, Upper Deck. 

This is an historic deal as this is the first time in history that Upper Deck will be producing wrestling content. 

Here is the full press release:

According to the press release the first set of trading cards will be released November 2021. 

