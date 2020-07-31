BREAKING* AEW Announces Signing Of Eddie Kingston

Weeks after the hashtag ‘#SignEddieKingston’ took over social media after the 18-year veteran, Eddie Kingston came up just short in his bid to claim the TNT Championship from reigning champion, Cody on AEW Dynamite, the company has agreed to terms with Kingston.

Check-out the announcement, below:

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs! You can find me on Twitter (@WNWFaria)!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!