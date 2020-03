Announced just minutes ago #RoadToDynamite, AEW will have another title. The first-ever “TNT CHAMPIONSHIP". The first ever champion will be determined by a eight-man tournament which kicks off on Wednesday, April 8, AEW: DYNAMITE.

First 1/2 of the eight man bracket will be revealed on AEW Dark on 3.31 & the rest of the bracket will be revealed during the 4.1 episode of DYNAMITE.

