AEW Announces Two New Women's Roster Additions

As announced by AEW's Twitter account today, two signings have been made official.

Kris Statlander was most recently seen on the 12-4-19 episode of AEW Dynamite where she picked up a big win over Hikaru Shida. Statlander has wrestled in Beyond Wrestling and was trained at Create A Pro Wrestling in New York and trained by Curt Hawkins. She has been wrestling for just around three years.

Big Swole aka Aerial Monroe will be making her AEW Dynamite debut this Wednesday in Garland, Texas. She has wrestled in the women's wrestling promotion SHINE since 2016. Monroe also made an appearance in 2016 and 2018 in WWE. Her most recent appearance was in the Mae Young Classic where she was eliminated in the first round.

What do you think of these signings for AEW?